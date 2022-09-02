Bunnings North Wollongong to close down in January

Bunnings will close its Wollongong store in January as the lease comes to an end next year.
Staff at the store were told the news this morning and will be retained and redeployed at surrounding stores.
Bunnings Regional Operations Manager Robyn Hudson said the company's outlets in Bellambi and Kembla Grange offered customers a newer and expanded site.
"Because our lease expiry was nearing, and because North Wollongong is one of the older stores in our network, we've made the decision to close and service the local community from the nearby stores instead, rather than commit to a further lease term," she said.
The store's last day of trade will be January 26, 2023 ahead of the lease expiring in March.
Bunnings opened on the present site in 1997 and the North Wollongong store is one of the oldest Bunnings in NSW.
"As our store portfolio evolves and new investments are made, we continually review our network and our needs in the local areas in which we operate. And while many of our stores play an important role for a long period of time, we continually reassess operations based on lease arrangements and store location," Ms Hudson said.
Bunnings thanked the staff at the North Wollongong store and said their work would be recognised in the coming months.
