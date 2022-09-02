Illawarra Mercury
Bunnings North Wollongong to close down in January

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated September 2 2022 - 3:43am, first published 12:39am
The store's last day of trade will be January 26. Picture by Robert Peet

Bunnings will close its Wollongong store in January as the lease comes to an end next year.

