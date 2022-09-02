The line stretched around the Illawarra Hotel on Friday, from Market Street and onto Keira Street, but this wasn't to get in to a gig or DJ set.
Instead, it was women, and a few men, dressed in their finest to support Escabags, a charity that provides escape bags filled with essentials for victims fleeing domestic violence.
Escabags' founder, Stacey Jane, has been working out of the Illawarra Hotel and teamed up with publican Nikki Aitchison to launch the inaugural Illawarra Hotel Annual Garden Party.
"When I first arrived in the Illawarra, I spoke with Nikki and Ryan [Aitchison] about my project and they very kindly took me upstairs and said, 'pick a room,'" Ms Jane said.
What would have been Escabag HQ lay dormant, however, as the COVID lockdown almost immediately occurred, but Ms Jane and Mrs Aitchison developed a bond.
"We've been close ever since," Ms Jane said.
At the event, Ms Jane shared her story of fleeing an abusive relationship while on a cruise in New Zealand after meeting a couple from the Illawarra who helped her move from the UK to the region.
Ms Jane went on to found Escabags, to help others who may be in a situation like hers to be able to leave an abusive partner and not have to return for essentials in what can be the most dangerous time.
The Garden Party raised money for Ms Jane's charity, and had drummed up over $8000 so far.
The funds will go towards more bags at the 53 stockists on the South Coast, as well as raising the profile of the bags, ensuring more know about the vital service.
"Events like this are so important, not just about raising funds but for the awareness of what we're doing and how people can get involved," Ms Jane said.
Mrs Aitchison said the aim of today was to bring together 250 Wollongong women to support Escabags and each other.
"Ryan and I want to bring back what the essence of being a publican and being a community pub is all about," she said. "It is the essence of the community."
A number of local producers were involved in making the Garden Party happen, and the event also served to launch Smith Street Distillery's gin, a side project of The Illawarra Hotel, made at a site only blocks away from the hotel.
Mrs Aitchison said the event would be the first of many.
"I'm hoping to make it bigger and better every year."
