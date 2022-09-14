Wollongong is changing.
The bunting is up; the podium is built, and the first of 38km of barriers are lining our roads.
After years of talking, the UCI Road World Championships are just three days away.
The transformation into a Bike City is well and truly underway.
If you've spent time on any roads that make up the four race courses, you cannot help but have spotted international cyclists training in their team colours.
The Spanish team has been particularly active on our bike paths and roads, presumably acclimatising to the timezone and getting their eye in on the race route.
Our journalists have spotted athletes from the USA, Latvia, Germany and Holland over the last few days. With blue skies and almost wind-free days, it's perfect conditions.
And organisers are hoping and praying that the conditions continue well into next week despite a La Nina being called. Today the UCI media centre officially opens with 250 journalists expected to descend on Wollongong.
The Wollongong Entertainment Centre has been transformed into a massive office fit for filing copy to news organisations around the world.
Volunteers spent Wednesday stuffing welcome packs for journalists, including a guide to staying safe on our beaches and a mandatory packet of Vegemite.
At an event press conference yesterday, Wollongong City Council General Manager Greg Doyle said his teams were busy making Wollongong look its best. The grass is being cut, bedding plants refreshed, and the last finishing touches are being added to our amenities.
Police and travel bosses said everything was in place to manage crowds and poor behaviour. At the same time, motorists are being asked to have patience with cyclists, professional and amateur.
The Illawarra is a welcoming place. We now have a chance to show our beautiful ocean views to the world and nature as a region, city, and as individuals.
Now is the time to put our smiles on, stretch out our welcoming arms, to greet thousands of visitors, athletes and their support crew to the Illawarra.
Gayle Tomlinson
Read More
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.