Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Bus drivers want Marine Drive terminus to return after UCI

By Glen Humphries
Updated September 15 2022 - 9:34pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The site of the former bus terminus at Marine Drive, where angry drivers will protest on Friday. Picture by Adam McLean

Bus drivers will stage a protest in the middle of the UCI race preparations over the lack of a suitable bus terminus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.