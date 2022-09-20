Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hawks co-captains combine to see off Breakers at NBL Blitz

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated September 20 2022 - 9:53am, first published 8:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Harvey had 27 points for the Hawks on Tuesday. Picture - Getty Images

It seems leadership agrees with Tyler Harvey and Sam Froling, with Illawarra's newly-minted co-captains combining to get the Hawks home 85-81 over New Zealand at the NBL Blitz on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.