Illawarra tipped off their NBL Blitz campaign with a bang on Sunday night, dominating Melbourne United through three quarters in a 81-68 win.
The preseason opener may well have seen the emergence of a new big three, with import Justin Robinson dropping 14 points and eight assists to lead the victory.
New co-captain Sam Froling had a tidy 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists, while fellow skipper Tyler Harvey had 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Deng Deng made the most of his start with all nine of his points coming in a third-quarter explosion that took the game away from United.
Dean Vickerman's side had no answers for the Hawks in transition, though Rayjon Tucker led all scorers with 20 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Ariel Hukporti was the only other United scorer to reach double digits with his 13 points and eight rebounds.
It was an impressive start to a campaign that continues against New Zealand on Tuesday night.
Froling had six quick points and a block to get his side rolling, with the Hawks slipping out to a 13-8 lead on a three from Coenraad.
David Okwera fired back from deep on a 7-0 run as United re-took the lead at 15-13. Coenraad dropped his second triple, with Harvey chiming in with trademark floater.
Tucker had four for the term that finished at 20 apiece and fired for his first three to start the second.
Robinson got going with a triple of his own and two more buckets on an individual 7-0 run that put the Hawks out by four.
Makuach Maluach steadied with a three for United but a quick-fire three on a 15-9 run forced Vickerman into a timeout with the Hawks leading by six.
It did little to slow the Hawks, with Robinson and Harvey both firing from long-range as the lead shot out to 12.
Tucker had a bucket and and-one to pull United back within seven before Swaka Lo Buluk beat the buzzer for a nine-point cushion at halftime.
Deng got things going from the line to keep things ticking over before Jordan Caroline had a quick five on an 8-2 run that cut the margin back to eight.
It was a flicker, with the Hawks responding with a 12-2 run to close the term, including a couple of triples to Deng who had nine for the quarter.
It effectively put the game to bed, with Robinson laying in the points that took the margin beyond 20 points to start the fourth.
With that, Jacob Jackomas put his second unit on the floor to see out the game.
