Illawarra Hawks off to flyer at NBL Blitz with big win over Melbourne United

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated September 18 2022 - 11:53am, first published 11:30am
Justin Robinson was outstanding for the Hawks in a first-up win at thew NBL Blitz. Picture - Getty Images

Illawarra tipped off their NBL Blitz campaign with a bang on Sunday night, dominating Melbourne United through three quarters in a 81-68 win.

