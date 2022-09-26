Illawarra Mercury
Berkeley Eagles soar to fifth straight Illawarra baseball title

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated September 26 2022 - 5:23am, first published 4:00am
The Berkeley Eagles celebrate wining their fifth straight Illawarra baseball premiership.

The all-conquering Berkeley Eagles had just won their fifth straight Illawarra Baseball League premiership when talk quickly turned to going for a sixth title on the trot to celebrate the club's 50th anniversary in 2023.

