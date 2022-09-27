Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Mark Olive, Gina Ottaway at Shell Cove food and wine Festival

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 27 2022 - 5:27am, first published 3:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Olive, the 'Black Olive', and 'Shellharbour Nonna' Gina Ottaway will feature at the Waterfront Food and Wine Festival next month. Pictures by Anna Warr and Georgia Matts.

Wollongong Indigenous celebrity chef Mark Olive and Shellharbour MasterChef alumni Gina Ottaway will join Adam Liaw at a food and wine event launching in Shell Cove next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.