Wollongong Indigenous celebrity chef Mark Olive and Shellharbour MasterChef alumni Gina Ottaway will join Adam Liaw at a food and wine event launching in Shell Cove next month.
Liaw, the massively popular winner of the second season of MasterChef, will headline the inaugural Waterfront Food and Wine Festival on October 28 and 29.
The family-friendly festival will feature more than 30 producers from the South Coast, Illawarra and Southern Highlands, as well as cooking demonstrations, workshops, tastings, live music from Sandy Feet and Jack Willis, rides and fireworks.
Olive, known as the Black Olive, has made a name for himself for his use of native ingredients in contemporary cooking.
He has hosted his own television series, The Outback Cafe, and has appeared as a celebrity chef on other cooking shows.
Ottaway - otherwise known as the Shellharbour Nonna - starred in the 2018 season of MasterChef and won over audiences with her take on Italian cooking.
They will appear at the festival alongside such exhibitors as Darkes Cider, Wollongong's Headlands Distilling Co, and Tarago winery Corang Estate.
Local eateries serving up food will include Amigos, 2 Smoking Barrels and Bun Me Bar.
The festival will run near the Shellharbour Marina from 4pm to 10pm on Friday, October 28 and 10am to 9pm on Saturday, October 29.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
