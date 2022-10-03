People are urged to prepare early with the Illawarra and NSW entering the start of storm season.
Storm season runs from October to March, heralding greater potential for significant and dangerous storm events.
"Thunderstorms are inherently dangerous, not just from the lightning, but some thunderstorms can also become a little bit more dangerous when they see heavy rainfall and flash flooding in particular," Bureau of Meteorology's Gabrielle Woodhouse said.
"Likewise, you can also see large and giant hailstones and damaging winds. These storms can occur quite quickly, but often you'll see these already on the forecast ahead of time."
For the coming season, Ms Woodhouse said, wetter than average conditions were still expected in NSW.
"This is on the back of the current situation where we are seeing very wet conditions on the ground... What this means for the coming months is that when we do see thunderstorms, it's likely that any rainfall we will see will run off much more quickly, and this means you have a much greater risk of seeing flash flooding," she said.
After a few days of dry weather, the Illawarra can expect the rain to return from Wednesday and persist until at least Sunday.
Wollongong could see close to 100 millimetres over the next five days, while Albion Park and Kiama could hit 110 millimetres
Saturday looks set to be the wettest day, with 20 to 35 millimetres forecast.
NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York said it was important people got their houses ready for storm season.
"To clean out their gutters, to tie down loose items, as the storm season gets more severe as we expect through this period where the La Nina has been declared by the Bureau of Meteorology," Ms York said.
She also said people in areas of higher risk should have an emergency kit, and reiterated that motorists should never drive through floodwaters.
The Australian Warning System, a three-tiered, nationally consistent system, is now in force and in use by the SES.
The system's levels are advice, meaning people should stay up-to-date on an incident that has emerged; watch and act, meaning conditions have changed and people should start taking action, such as preparing to evacuate; and emergency, which means people might be in danger and need to take immediate action, including evacuation or taking shelter.
"What that will mean is that we are clearly able to communicate with communities about the risks that they are facing, and what they can do to best prepare themselves and their families for what might eventuate," Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said.
The NSW SES has also launched its HazardWatch service through its website, which provides information about potential dangers across the state.
Ms York encouraged people travelling for the holidays to check the SES website and the BOM website.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
