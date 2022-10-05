A pedestrian has been hit and killed by a car in Albion Park this evening.
Emergency services responded to reports of an accident involving a car and pedestrian on Tongarra Road at 7.30pm.
NSW Police and Ambulance teams responded, with medical teams with a doctor on site.
Paramedics treated the male pedestrian - believed to be in his 70s - but he died at the scene.
Tongarra Road is closed in both directions between Amaral Avenue and Hamilton Road as Lake Illawarra Police establish a crime scene and crash investigators arrive.
The male driver has been taken to Shellharbour Hospital for mandatory testing.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.