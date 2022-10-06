Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

B-double truck fire at Pheasants Nest service station

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 7 2022 - 12:35am, first published October 6 2022 - 9:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Wilton Rural Fire Brigade.

Firefighters averted potential disaster after a truck caught alight at a Pheasants Nest service station and flames spread to the diesel bowsers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.