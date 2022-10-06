Firefighters averted potential disaster after a truck caught alight at a Pheasants Nest service station and flames spread to the diesel bowsers.
The first of many emergency calls came in at 6.41pm on Thursday, sending Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue firefighters to the Ampol service station on the southbound Hume Highway.
By the time they arrived, the truck was engulfed in flames.
More crews were sent out from other stations in the region and hazmat crews from as far afield as Shellharbour were tasked to help out.
Dozens of firefighters were on scene to battle the blaze, which was brought under control about 7.50pm.
However, firefighters stayed there until about 10.40pm.
The fire from the B-double destroyed two diesel bowsers and spread into the station's awning, causing damage.
It is understood the truck was carrying cereal.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.