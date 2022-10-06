Illawarra Mercury
Salim Nehme, Simon Suleski sentenced after Illawarra drug ring bust

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 6 2022 - 9:24am, first published 7:30am
Salim Sam Nehme and Simon Suleski were netted in a police drug bust that caught them dealing over a kilo of cocaine and ecstacy and over 800 grams of meth. Picture from NSW Police

Two men have been sentenced for their role in the so-called "7-eleven" of the Illawarra's drug trade, but the leader's syndicate remains at large.

