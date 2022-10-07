Illawarra Mercury
Teen to appear in court after 12-year-old Bellambi boy dies

By Newsroom
Updated October 7 2022 - 9:27pm, first published 9:09pm
Police investigating the crash in Towradgi. Picture by Adam McLean

A 17-year-old boy will appear in children's court today following the death of a 12-year-old child after a car crash in Towradgi last Tuesday.

