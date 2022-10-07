Teen to appear in court after 12-year-old Bellambi boy dies

A 17-year-old boy will appear in children's court today following the death of a 12-year-old child after a car crash in Towradgi last Tuesday.
The teen was arrested in Golburn last night. He was charged with six offences, including dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, fail to stop and render assistance after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm, fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death, cause injury by misconduct in charge of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driver.
The charges come after the 12-year-old from Bellambi died from significant injuries on Tuesday.
Police allege a Holden Barina was reportedly travelling north on Memorial Drive when it crashed into a traffic control light at the intersection of Towradgi Road, Towradgi.
Officers at nearby Corrimal Police Station heard the crash and responded immediately; however, the vehicle was empty after the occupants fled.
A crime scene was established and is being examined by specialist officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit.
About 2am, emergency services were called to a home in Balgownie, responding to reports a 12-year-old boy attended the home, suffering significant injuries.
The child was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and transferred to Wollongong Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
A crime scene was also established at the home and an investigation by the Crash Investigation Unit was commenced which established links between the crash and the boy's death.
Following a public appeal, a 17-year-old boy was arrested at Goulburn Police Station about 6.00pm on Friday.
The 17-year-old was refused bail and will appear at a Children's Court today.
Investigations into the crash continue and police are calling for anyone with information or dashcam relevant to the crash investigation to contact Wollongong Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
