Cat containment debate on cards for Wollongong

Wollongong representatives will soon debate how cats should be kept with the city council asked to prepare information on a potential feline containment policy.
Ward 3 councillor Dom Figliomeni has given notice of a motion for Monday night's meeting, asking for information on how a containment policy would work.
He is motivated by the damage cats can cause to native wildlife if allowed to roam at night.
"Cats are the number one species impacting Australia's native wildlife, with research showing that domestic cats kill more native fauna per square kilometre in residential areas than feral cats," Cr Figliomeni said.
"The high predation toll by domestic cats and the resulting decline in populations of native species along with dangers to domestic cats such as disease, injury, mating with feral cats ... strongly supports the need for this policy.
"This motion is designed to initiate discussion on how to best manage and minimise the impact of domestic cats on the native fauna in and around Wollongong and whether a dedicated policy is required."
Any tough containment policy is unlikely to be popular with cat owners, many of whom already make sure to keep their pets indoors at night.
Calderwood Valley mum and cat breeder Barbie Farrugia, who set up the Wild Valley Bengals breeding program in 2021, said she kept all her cats inside - but was not convinced of the need for new laws.
"Personally I think they should be inside but I also believe it's the responsibility of the the cat owner to be smart and responsible with their pets," she said.
"I believe cat owners can do the right thing."
Cr Figliomeni has asked for council officers to provide a briefing by March next year on issues including enforcement options, how the Companion Animals Act works, implications for cat owners, and the costs involved.
Cr Figliomeni said similar moves had been initiated at other councils.
"A number of Australian councils have recognised the impact of domestic cats on native fauna and are in the process or implementing a cat containment policy," he said in his notice to council.
These have had varying levels of success, with some deciding they lacked the power to enforce curfews.
