Mason Versi has received a huge confidence boost just days out from the Premier League grand final, after being swooped on by a NSW NPL club for the 2023 season.
The Bonnyrigg White Eagles announced on Tuesday afternoon that they had signed the Wollongong United forward for next year's NSW League One Men's campaign, which is the equivalent of the state's second division. Joining Versi at the NPL club will be Nikodin Matic, who represented Albion Park in one IPL first grade game earlier this season.
It is set to be a big move for Versi, who could play a key role in Sunday's Premier League decider against rivals Wollongong Olympic at WIN Stadium.
He has been an important cog in the United system in recent years, including playing 14 league games in 2022 on their way to claiming the IPL's minor premiership. Versi was also part of United's grand final win over Woonona in 2020.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
