Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong's most dangerous kilometre on the M1 revealed

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 21 2022 - 1:31am, first published October 20 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Reserve Road to the Princes Highway at Figtree is the most dangerous kilometre on the M1 between Helensburgh and Yallah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.