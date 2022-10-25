Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

UOW graduate voices concerns regarding Medibank data breach

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated October 25 2022 - 7:57am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supplied picture

Private health insurer Medibank pledged transparency to its clients following a cyber attack on October 13 but a UOW graduate says Medibank's changing statements do little to alleviate concerns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.