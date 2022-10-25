Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Illawarra Sports Awards

Illawarra Academy of Sport playing a crucial role in athlete development

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated October 26 2022 - 12:31am, first published October 25 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IAS para-athlete Jack Gibson, 13, has had a busy year in the spotlight following success in swimming and cross-country. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

There is no doubt that the Illawarra Academy of Sport plays a crucial role in the physical development of the region's future stars in their respective sports.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.