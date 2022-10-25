There is no doubt that the Illawarra Academy of Sport plays a crucial role in the physical development of the region's future stars in their respective sports.
But one aspect of their program tailored to their athletes that perhaps goes unnoticed more than others is their education module - more specifically - their media training module.
"I know when we talk to the athletes that's one of the things that a lot of the time they say stands out and the media training is one of the big things they take away," IAS communications and events officer Emily Robinson told the Mercury.
"I know we get such good feedback especially at presentation nights when the kids present themselves so well. As one of our education models we do media training for that. So we have a few different facets to it. One of it is media training which teaches different techniques and how to handle different questions.
The education program provided by the IAS is a crucial part to developing the region's future stars. The media program is about one out of 12 different modules provided by the organisation, according to Robinson.
"We try and stagger our educations sessions throughout the year as part of their scholarship program. We're actually taking a new approach with this year's scholarship program where we're going to hold education days where the athletes learn a few different modules throughout the day, but it's a hard balance to not hit them with too much," she said.
IAS athletes will be present for the Illawarra Sports Awards coming up next month. Award categories include the Mercury People's Choice Award, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year, Illawarra Sportsperson of the Year (Male and Female), Local Hero of the Year, Sporting Moment of the Year and IAS Junior Athlete of the Year.
The Illawarra Sports Awards, presented by the Mercury, Illawarra Academy of Sport and Illawarra Credit Union, will be held on November 10.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
