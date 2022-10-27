Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra football legend Alvin Ceccoli steps away from football in the Illawarra

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated October 27 2022 - 3:20am, first published 2:30am
Alvin Ceccoli has been an integral part of the Illawarra Premier League at the Fury, Wollongong United, Corrimal Rangers and the White Eages. Picture by Anna Warr

Illawarra football legend Alvin Ceccoli will be taking a well-earned break from football after announcing he is stepping away from the Albion Park White Eagles head coaching role for next season.

