Illawarra football legend Alvin Ceccoli will be taking a well-earned break from football after announcing he is stepping away from the Albion Park White Eagles head coaching role for next season.
Ceccoli was part of the most famous era in Wolves history when the side won the NSL title back in 2000 and 2001. From there he won an A-League championship with Sydney FC and also represented the Socceroos.
The left-back was named in Sydney FC's team of the decade in 2015.
From there, Ceccoli was an integral part to the success of IPL merger Dapto Dandaloo and then Kemblawarra Fury. The now 48-year-old also had stints at Wollongong United and Corrimal Rangers, before retiring from playing and taking up the head coaching role at the White Eagles during the 2021 season, which was cut short due to COVID-19.
By Ceccoli's own admission, coaching was something he never thought he would move into post-playing, but a achilles tendon injury in the pre-season of 2020 at the age of 44 meant he had to bring his on-field career to a halt.
Ceccoli told the Mercury that he was looking forward to spending time with family and friends as he said goodbye to coaching for now.
"I've been contemplating it this season," he said.
"It was a solid 10 month season with all the rain and the season was extended. It really made me think and made me realise that I just need to slow down and enjoy life now. I've always known football consumes your whole life but I'm 48 now and I think it's the right time.
"So we've decided that it's time to put football aside. I don't know if I am going to come back or not but at the moment it's just been put aside and I think I'm pretty much done," Ceccoli said.
A summer European holiday is one of the main priorities for Ceccoli and his long-time partner.
He looked back with fondness on some of his greatest memories both in the professional level and also locally here in the Illawarra.
"There are so many great memories," he said.
"Obviously playing in the Socceroos is one. I was around the team during the nation's golden generation. Making an appearance in the Champions League and obviously winning the first A-League championship with Sydney FC was something I'll never forget.
"I have great memories in the IPL, most recently winning the grand final with Corrimal which turned out to be one of my last ever games.
"The time I spent with Dandaloo was sensational where we had so many good players and even though we might have disagreements on the field we were all mates and we had a really good culture there.
"We would often get together for a drink to celebrate and we were a very close group," Ceccoli said.
The White Eagles will now be on the search for a new coach after missing out on finals this season. The team was hampered by numerous injuries to key players in their side during a rain-interrupted campaign.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
