Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Kembla Grange trainer Kerry Parker takes Hope In Your Heart to $10 million Golden Eagle

By Tim Barrow
Updated October 27 2022 - 3:32am, first published 12:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flying into the Eagle: Hope In Your Heart wins at Randwick in August and will run in Saturday Golden Eagle. Picture: Jenny Evans/Getty Images

Kerry Parker called Racing NSW four minutes after acceptances closed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.