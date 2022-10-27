Kerry Parker called Racing NSW four minutes after acceptances closed.
If the answer was no, he was heading south, for the Empire Rose Stakes at Flemington, the race which would later be subject to the farcical barrier draw where there were 20 horses and 19 balls to decide which gate they'd start from.
Instead, the answer was yes, Hope In Your Heart had snuck into the $10 million Golden Eagle field, the perfect tonic for missing the Cox Plate with injured Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner Think It Over.
Parker's planning had paid off.
He'd refused pleas to enter the Epsom, which featured just 10 runners on a Heavy 8, sticking to the plan of competing and beating other mares in the Group 3 Tibbie Stakes and Newcastle and then the Angst Stakes at Randwick.
In the process, Hope In Your Heart had lifted her rating and status enough, just, for a crack at the richest race for four-year-olds, taking on stars of the track like Peter Moody's I Wish I Win and Chain Of Lightning, as well as Ciaron Maher and David Eustace import Light Infantry.
"This is a proper race now, as it should be for $10 million," Parker said.
"We've hit our targets each time, she's strung three in a row and she goes in a very confident horse.
"Along the way we haven't always been sure where she fits in, but she's earned her place among the top four-year-olds now, it's a dream to have a horse in such a quality race. We were going to Melbourne if she didn't get there, though I'm happy I missed the barrier draw issue the other day, now we'll see how she measures up."
Parker confirmed Hope In Your Heart will press on to the $1 million The Gong at Kembla Grange, as the Robert and Luke Price-trained Count De Rupee did when he won last year, after finishing second in the Golden Eagle.
Think It Over ran third in the 2020 The Gong, before launching a successful Group 1 campaign by winning the George Ryder and Queen Elizabeth.
Parker will then chase another metropolitan triumph in the inaugural Little Dance with Tampering on Melbourne Cup day at Randwick.
Hope In Your Heart is a $34 chance for the Golden Eagle, with Jason Collett aboard, with Light Infantry favourite at $4 and Chain Of Lightning next in betting at $5.
You can vote for Kerry Parker in the Illawarra Sports Awards Mercury People's Choice voting, in recognition of his Group 1 training success with Think It Over.
The winner will be announced on November 10 at the Fraternity Club
To vote or nominate, head to illawarramercury.com.au/sport/sports-awards.
The Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union, is hosting the Illawarra Sports Awards, to be held on Thursday, November 10 at the Fraternity Club.
