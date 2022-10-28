Those who are electric vehicle-curious can find out what they're like from the people who drive them at a DYI "open day" event in Thirroul on Sunday.
The EV Open Day is organised by the group pushing for the 2515 postcode to nominate as an all-electric town, Electrify 2515. About 10 EVs of various makes will be there.
Thirroul mum Jennifer Martel traded in her petrol SUV and bought an electric Mini Cooper earlier this year, and said it was part of he family's plan to go all-electric, step by step.
She anticipated questions on the open day would often be about how to keep the power up.
"How I'm going to keep it charged and ready to do the distances you want, that's the main question people ask," she said.
"To me it's kind of like charging my laptop or my phone - I get home and I just plug it in. I don't really think about it too much.
"I have a small car with a small battery range so if I'm doing a trip to Sydney I have to plan that to make sure I've got a full charge."
Ms Martel said a full charge would get her from Thirroul to Sydney and back, plus another day of running around close to home.
"As far as getting around my neighbourhood and running the kids around to their things ... I can go a week without even worrying about charging it.
"I thought I would be more worried about it that I have turned out to be."
She had the ability to set it to charge from solar panels on the roof of her house for free, or to charge faster from the mains. Ms Martel estimated a full charge cost about $6 in electricity.
With cars rated as a household's biggest contributor to greenhouse gases - and with the price of petrol set to go past $2 per litre, Ms Martel has only good things to say about the move.
The EV Open Day is at Thirroul Beach from 4-7pm on Sunday.
