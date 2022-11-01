Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Joshua James Weir sentenced after throwing whipped cream can at man's head in "unprovoked attack"

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 1 2022 - 4:07am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The incident occurred outside Fairy Meadow Woolworths on August 12 last year. Picture from Google Maps.

Joshua James Weir says he was eating "his own version of a custard tart" by a Fairy Meadow bus stop last year, before it all ended in a bloody, creamy mess.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.