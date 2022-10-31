Illawarra Mercury
Aspiring pastor Brian Heggie allegedly broke into his neighbour's Berkeley unit and assaulted him

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 1 2022 - 2:32am, first published October 31 2022 - 10:00pm
Brian Heggie allegedly broke into his neighbour's unit on Friday. Picture from Facebook.

An aspiring Christian pastor accused of breaking into his neighbour's unit and punching him multiple times in the early hours of the morning has been granted bail.

