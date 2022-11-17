Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra parents voice fear for unsafe school environment

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated November 17 2022 - 4:41pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong mum speaks out after daughter knocked out at school

A Wollongong mother said her daughter was knocked out at school but nothing was done to stop her attacker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.