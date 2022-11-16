Illawarra Mercury
Man charged after alleged Nowra hit-and-run

By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 17 2022 - 10:23am, first published 7:52am
Man charged after teen injured in alleged Nowra hit-and-run

A man will face court on Thursday after allegedly hitting a teenage boy with his vehicle, leaving the 16-year-old suffering multiple injuries.

