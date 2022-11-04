As Illawarra businesses line up for a slice of the $10 billion pie that would come from a proposed fleet base in Port Kembla, campaigners say the risks of having a nuclear submarine base in Wollongong are not worth it.
Since the announcement that Port Kembla was on the shortlist of sites to host Australia's fleet of nuclear powered submarines, the prospect of having a significant military base in the Illawarra for the first time since World War Two has garnered the interest of Illawarra industry.
As part of the AUKUS agreement, it is likely that the nuclear-powered submarines would be built in an overseas shipyard, however if they were to be housed in Port Kembla there would be opportunities for local businesses to build and maintain the facilities needed at a future naval base.
Speaking on the sidelines of an i3Net industry showcase, Alex Leech, director Downer Professional Services said opportunities in defence were not just in the high tech and heavy industry space.
"Cleaners all the way through to asset management and mowing lawns is all the stuff that is required to run these sort of complex bases," he said.
Downer, which is one the major 'prime' contractors providing services to the Department of Defence, delivers services from electronic warfare through to base construction projects and Mr Leech said there was a range of ways for local businesses in the Illawarra to be involved in a potential future naval base.
"Planes, ships, tanks, that kind of stuff multinational providers are providing but there's people here working on the next generation of deployable health, containerised applications for kitchens, latrines and showers. Those kinds of things are really important for people who are deployed."
Chair of i3Net David Bridge said businesses in Wollongong were well positioned to be involved in defence work, and defence businesses were looking to Wollongong and the Illawarra as a location to base operations.
Mr Bridge, who operates a consulting company involved in the defence industry, however noted that the defence world was different from other industrial sectors.
"You can't meet people and then six months later expect to get a contract," he said.
For those businesses that are able to win work, there would be significant opportunities for investment.
"It may not actually be all of that $10 billion, but it could be a significant sum. You'd be looking at several billion dollars worth of expenditure in the build of the facility," Mr Bridge said.
Other groups have questioned whether a billion-dollar windfall for the Illawarra would be worth the risk of having a nuclear submarine base in Port Kembla.
Dr Alexander Brown, a member of Wollongong Against War and Nukes (WAWAN), said having a nuclear base would put a "target" on the Illawarra.
"If we have some sort of conflict over Taiwan, we've got a great big target here now put over Port Kembla if we are part of that military base network," Dr Brown said.
WAWAN formed in the wake of the previous government's announcement that Port Kembla was on the shortlist of locations for a future nuclear submarine base as part of the AUKUS agreement.
In the months since, the group has staged protests and organised in the community, highlighting Wollongong's history as a city of peace and in opposition to the militarisation of Port Kembla.
Dr Brown said even if Port Kembla were to be selected as a future submarine base, there would be limited local economic benefit.
"The AUKUS deal is basically a funnel, which will direct our money, Australian taxpayers' money, to US or British defence contractors."
Currently, the Labor government is undertaking a review of the nation's defence, including procurement processes initiated by the former Coalition government. While the Labor government has supported the AUKUS alliance, the review is understood to cover the purchase of nuclear submarines.
The final report is due in March and defence minister Richard Marles has said he expects to make a final decision on where the nuclear submarine fleet would be based the same month.
Until then, fishers at the Port Kembla breakwater won't be casting their hooks down a periscope of a nuclear submarine any time soon. No vessel is expected to be complete before the 2040s.
