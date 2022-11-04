Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Is Spotlight moving from Wollongong to Albion Park Rail?

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
November 4 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wollongong Spotlight store may go when the franchise opens up at Albion Park Rail (inset). Main picture by Adam McLean

Spotlight is coming to Albion Park Rail - but could be leaving Wollongong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.