Is Spotlight moving from Wollongong to Albion Park Rail?

Spotlight is coming to Albion Park Rail - but could be leaving Wollongong.
The Wollongong outlet is on the corner of Crown and Atchison street - part of the block that is proposed to be taken over by the WIN Grand development.
While there are plans to restore and retain the facade of the building that houses Spotlight, the interiors will be demolished.
What that will mean for the future of the Wollongong outlet is unclear - the Spotlight Retail Group did not respond to questions from the Mercury.
But there is some suggestion the Albion Park Rail site will end up replacing the Wollongong store as the idea of moving away for years of construction and then returning may seem unpalatable.
As well as Spotlight, Anaconda and Supercheap Auto are among 10 new outlets coming to Albion Park Rail.
Construction work has begun on a Colden Drive block that runs north-south, just west of the Bunnings store along the Princes Highway.
While the development - tagged Park Central - has been approved by Shellharbour City Council, a modification request has been lodged to allow changes to signage, parking and other aspects of the site.
"The majority of the changes include minor amendments to the internal layout and elevations of the units, a minor shift in the size of unit 10 and the cafe, and updating the colour schedule proposed, in addition to other minor changes," the modification request stated.
In that modification request are drawings of the site which show a Spotlight store as well as Anaconda and Supercheap Auto outlets.
In the case of Anaconda there is only one other outlet in the Illawarra, in the Wollongong CBD.
Also in the artist's impressions are Autobarn, Officeworks and Sydney Tools.
The development also features a cafe.
A roundabout at the intersection of Colden Drive and Shandan Circuit is planned to allow entry to the site.
Real estate consultants Knight Frank is looking after the site and its website states six of the 10 units have already been leased.
