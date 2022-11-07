Plan to name Shellharbour beach after Dharawal word for 'salt water'

Shellharbour will get a new beach named for the Dharawal word meaning "salt water" under a proposal being considered by the state's naming authority.
The southern section of Shellharbour South Beach, which has become isolated as a result of the harbour construction at Shell Cove, will be renamed Gadhu Beach under the plan.
This will resolve any potential confusion and support navigation, according to the Geographical Names Board.
The naming board is also considering a proposal to formalise the names Shellharbour North Beach and Shellharbour South Beach, and is seeking feedback from residents about the plan.
"It is important place names are unique and easily understood by the community," Chair of the Geographical Names Board Narelle Underwood said.
"We want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to provide their feedback on the proposed names."
The proposed Shellharbour North Beach is located north of Shellharbour township between Cowrie Island and Barrack Point.
It has historically been known as Shellharbour Beach and Shellharbour Surf Beach with various sections known as Barrack Point Beach, Blacks Beach and Nuns Beach.
It does not have an official name.
In putting forward the name Shellharbour North beach, Shellharbour council noted that this does not comply with the names board policy on not using "cardinal points of the compass as a prefix or suffix to an existing name"
However, the council has sought an exception given the significant evidence of established local use.
The beach south of Shellharbour township, between Shellharbour Beachside Holiday Park and the break-wall, is known locally as Shellharbour South Beach with the proposal to make this its official name.
GNB wants to gauge community sentiment for the three proposed names, but is not seeking suggestions for alternative names.
When the new names were debated at Shellharbour council in April this year, councillor Robert Petreski said the new names would be most important for emergency services.
"It's important that we do distinguish between the certain areas within our LGA, and this just clarifies for all users what they are and where they are," he said.
"The Gadhu Beach was one that came though our Aboriginal advisory group, and that's a good thing, and it puts a little bit of local history and indigenous history into our surf culture."
Details of the proposal can be viewed and submissions lodged on the Geographical Names Board's website.
The closing date for submissions is December 4.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.