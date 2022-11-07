Illawarra Mercury
Plan to name Shellharbour beach after Dharawal word for 'salt water'

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated November 8 2022 - 7:09am, first published November 7 2022 - 3:16pm
Shellharbour North Beach will be officially named under a proposal being considered by the Geographic Names Board. Picture: Sylvia Liber.

Shellharbour will get a new beach named for the Dharawal word meaning "salt water" under a proposal being considered by the state's naming authority.

