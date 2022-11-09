Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

World Cup in Wollongong looking good as more bars join party

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated November 9 2022 - 7:36pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's Ajdin Hrustic.

The football world cup spirit is building in Wollongong with two more inner-city venues putting their hands up to host late-night matches for fans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.