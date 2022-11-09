The football world cup spirit is building in Wollongong with two more inner-city venues putting their hands up to host late-night matches for fans.
The two Globe Lane venues seeking all-night opening hours are also proposing extra outdoor seating and dining areas throughout the laneway.
They join Wollongong City Council which has already sought approval for a big screen fan zone to be established in Globe Lane.
The Bevanda Bar has lodged a development application with the council for five nights in November and 13 nights in December.
It doesn't plan to open every night of the Cup but has highlighted the nights two teams - Australia and Croatia - have games scheduled in the group stage of the FIFA event to be held in Qatar from November 21.
The bar would remain open for all the games on each of those nights, under the proposal, as well as throughout the knockout stage games approaching the final.
Bevanda's neighbour, the bar and restaurant La La La's, is also seeking extended trading hours. Its application on exhibition at Wollongong City Council doesn't clarify hours or dates. But an amended liquor licence application lodged with the NSW Government specifies 18 dates in November and December for trading between 7pm and 5am, seeking extended hours for the special event.
Both venues have submitted a management plan detailing how they will deal with crowds and any problems that arise. Bevanda's states five security guards would be employed between entry points, indoor dining and outdoor seating areas, and indoor toilets to "ensure only one person enters the cubicle".
Australia's group stage matches are at 5.30am on November 22 against World Cup holders France, 8.30pm on November 26 against Tunisia, and 1.30am on December 1 against Denmark (all times AEST). The knockout stages start on December 4.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.