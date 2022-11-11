Illawarra Mercury
Union still fighting the sale of Kiama's Blue Haven

Updated November 11 2022 - 12:37pm, first published 12:30pm
United Services Union organiser Rudi Oppitz (second from left) with other opponents to the Blue Haven sell-off outside Kiama Municipal Council chambers. Picture by Robert Peet

The union representing workers at Blue Haven aged care facility is concerned Kiama councillors voted in favour of a sale with the threat of a performance improvement order hanging over its head.

