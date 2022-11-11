The union representing workers at Blue Haven aged care facility is concerned Kiama councillors voted in favour of a sale with the threat of a performance improvement order hanging over its head.
After the draft order was sent to council, the councillors voted to start the sale process in the view it would send the message to Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman that it was working on solutions to its financial problems.
The United Services Union organiser Rudi Oppitz said they still supported keeping Blue Haven in council's hands.
"The USU is concerned that Kiama council has taken this step and appears intent on selling off Blue Haven without seeking an independent assessment to guide an informed decision," Mr Oppitz said.
"Instead of moving to a sale of Blue Haven, the council should have understood that the aged care facility was regarded as an important local community asset and formulated another strategy to improve its finances."
