BlueScope targets renewable energy, defence sectors in Port Kembla realignment

Ben Langford
Ben Langford
Updated November 18 2022 - 6:31pm, first published 1:00pm
Where there's wind farms, there's a lot of steel needed.

Renewable energy and military hardware are the keys to Port Kembla's growth in steelmaking, BlueScope has shown in a significant move to realign production at the plant.

