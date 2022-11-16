The saga between the Coledale RSL Club and its landlord continue, with the Sub-Branch seeking to change the zoning of their land to allow a new tenant to come in.
This could mean the end of the road for the licenced venue operators, as the landlord refuses to sell the building which would allow The Club to amalgamate with Tradies (Sutherland District Trade Union Limited).
Warrick Try is the manager and licencee of The Club, who leases the Memorial Hall building on Lawrence Hargrave Drive from the Coledale RSL Sub-Branch (a different entity).
Mr Try has been open about The Club's finances "gradually disappearing down the plug hole" for the last five years, while they are now faced with a heft bill from the tax office.
Members of the Sub-Branch unanimously voted against selling their property and chose to instead seek out a new tenant.
In a public letter, the Sub-Branch said the difficulty in allowing new tenants is they would need to submit a Development Application to Wollongong City Council to change the zoning of the property.
"While the Sub-Branch has been approached by interested parties, some of whom look favourable to maintaining support for community activities (the Fishing Club, the Oysters and the Bowlers), the DA needs to be accepted and the Land Use changed before any decisions can be made and negotiations sorted," the letter stated.
Secretary James Gatley told the Mercury the Sub-Branch was continuing to work through their issues to support a new tenant taking over the property.
An informal question-and-answer session between the Sub-Branch and members of the Coledale RSL Club Limited will be at 10.30am this Sunday November 20.
The Coledale RSL Sub-Branch was formed in 1946 and today consists of local veterans and affiliate members.
The organise the Coledale Remebrance Day and ANZAC Day dawns services, as well as raising money for Veteran's support organisations and Legacy.
They are a Sub-Branch of the Returned & Services League of Australia, a member-based veterans' charity founded in 1916.
The 18 foundation members of the Coledale RSL donated 10 pounds each at the time for the purchase of three vacant blocks on the corner of Main Road [now Lawrence Hargrave Drive] and Cater Street. More money was raised to buy former army huts from Evans Head and for the transport and completion, with the hall opening on July 31, 1948.
The Coledale RSL Sub-Branch has maintained ownership of the hall ever since.
The Coledale RSL Club Limited leases the property from the Sub-Branch for the purposes of a registered club business.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.