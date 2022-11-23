In 2019, high-ranking Finks bikie Troy Fornaciari told a court he planned to remove his "embarrassing" face tattoos.
But on Wednesday, he returned to Wollongong Local Court, still donning his full face of ink including the words "Not Guilty" tattooed on his left cheek, "In Gods Hands" on his chin and "Tuff Luck" on his eyelids.
The colourful Illawarra criminal fronted court via video link from jail for a brief mention of his matter. After Magistrate Claire Girotto adjourned it to next month for negotiations to take place, he responded "hopefully we can settle it then" and told the magistrate to "have a happy Christmas".
In a swift change of tone, he then got up, banged on the door and yelled "chief, get me the f--- out of here".
Those in the courtroom laughed, and Fornaciari then turned to the camera and told the court this was actually his version of "nice talking" before he left the room.
Fornaciari will return to court January next year.
Court documents reveal Fornaciari was arrested in May this year, facing five charges including drug supply and wounding a man.
Police will allege Fornaciari threatened the man with a knife in a Dapto home on May 13 and demanded that he hand over $20,000 in cash.
In the month before his arrest, it's alleged Fornaciari was involved in supplying 250 grams of methamphetamine at Liverpool in the month before his arrest.
He stands accused of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, demanding property by force in company with intent, using an offensive weapon in company with intent, and commercial drug supply.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.