Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Man arrested in Picton as police seize $2.5m cash, 300kg of drugs

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 24 2022 - 10:37am, first published 6:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Detectives arrest a man in Picton as part of an investigation into the importation of drugs into NSW. Picture from NSW Police Force.

A man has been arrested in Picton as part of a multinational operation targeting the importation of illegal drugs into NSW, with more than $2.5 million in cash and over 300 kilograms of methamphetamine and cocaine uncovered in one day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.