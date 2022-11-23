Man arrested in Picton as police seize $2.5m cash, 300kg of drugs

A man has been arrested in Picton as part of a multinational operation targeting the importation of illegal drugs into NSW, with more than $2.5 million in cash and over 300 kilograms of methamphetamine and cocaine uncovered in one day.
The 33-year-old was one of five men arrested on Wednesday as police carried out dawn raids on homes and businesses in Picton and Sydney.
During the raids police seized more than $1.2 million cash, a rifle, ammunition, gold bullion, cigarettes, cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, steroids, electronic devices, cryptocurrency wallets, and documents.
Later in the morning, police stopped a vehicle in Bankstown, where they arrested two more men and seized $1.4 million.
Homeland Security Investigations officers in the United States conducted a raid in Los Angeles at the same time and arrested a 23-year-old man.
There police seized 128 kilograms of methamphetamine, 55 kilograms of crystal MDMA, 18 kilograms of cocaine, and about US$15,000.
The man arrested in Picton was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime, possessing a prohibited drug and six counts of supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug.
He is due to face Picton Local Court on Thursday.
Police charged another five men as part of the investigation, but released one man pending further inquiries.
Wednesday's operation stems from the formation last year of Operation Phobetor, which involved NSW Police Force's State Crime Command, the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission.
It was established to target and disrupt serious organised crime in NSW.
Investigators subsequently identified transnational criminal networks that were importing drugs from several countries into NSW.
Operation Phobetor detectives - with assistance from Australian Border Force officers, United States Homeland Security Investigations and other international law enforcement partners - have intercepted about 220 kilograms of methamphetamine in Los Angeles which was bound for Australia, about 60 kilograms of cocaine at a Sydney freight depot hidden inside pieces of machinery, and $960,000 cash.
