Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Former Dragon Justin Poore's vaccine mandate case dismissed

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 24 2022 - 6:26pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Poore, seen here with the Dragons in 2006 had appealed his dismissal from the NSW Police over issues with COVID vaccinations. Picture by Robert Peet

Former St George Illawarra Dragons player Justin Poore has had his case for a review of his sacking from the police force dismissed in the Industrial Relations Commission.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.