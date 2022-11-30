Wollongong Conservatorium of Music (WollCon) will celebrate the city where it is based at its final concert of 2022.
The City of Wollongong is the inspiration for the last concert in a series of events marking WollCon's 50th birthday this year.
Composers and WollCon alumni Matthew Hindson and Novak Manojlovic have joined forces to create a musical celebration of "all that is Wollongong" to take place at Wollongong Town Hall on Saturday, December 3, from 7pm.
WollCon's final 50th Birthday celebration will feature two world premiere performances.
World-renowned composer Professor Matthew Hindson is creating a piece especially for WollCon's BlueScope Youth Orchestra (BSYO) to celebrate it 36-year partnership with the steel-making company.
It is only fitting as Professor Hindson worked as a computer programmer at the steelworks before becoming a composer and Deputy Dean at Sydney Conservatorium of Music.
"The thing about the steelworks is that it is a monument to human achievement and endeavour," he said.
"I mean, it's turning iron ore from the ground into steel. We couldn't do without it. So, I will be trying to reflect that in the composition. A sense of majesty, of grandeur and great power."
The other major collaborative work to be unveiled is a composition from celebrated Wollongong-born jazz composer Novak Manojlovic.
Novak, who is also a pianist and improviser, is one of Australia's leading jazz musicians and the winner of the 2019 Freedman Jazz Fellowship.
He studied both classical music and jazz at WollCon, and said his composition is inspired by his own experiences growing up here.
He also drew inspiration from the poem Wollongong, by Australian poet Henry Kendall.
"I hope that with this large ensemble piece I can usher the name Wollongong further into the pantheon of Australian work," he said.
"We live in a city that is not only geographically remarkable, but punches far above its weight in terms of its creative output. I am proud of this city - its sense of community, its history of immigration, and I aim to make audiences feel the same."
The piece will be conducted by WollCon's Eric Dunan and performed by 40 musicians from the WollCon jazz orchestra, the BSYO and members of its singing group The Hummingbirds.
The second half of the concert will feature vibrant street music with WollCon's The Con Artists in collaboration with band in residence the Hot Potato Band, which has been workshopping with WollCon's community musicians throughout the year.
Details: Inspired by Wollongong Finale Concert, Wollongong Town Hall, Saturday, December 3, from 7pm. Tickets here
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
