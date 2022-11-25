Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Business confidence at a low in Illawarra in lead up to Christmas

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated November 25 2022 - 10:01pm, first published 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The lead up to Christmas is normally a positive time for businesses, but those surveys predicted worse conditions in the December quarter than September. Picture by Robert Peet

Illawarra businesses are turning to buy-now, pay-later platforms and seeing margins squeeze as consumers tighten their belts and cost pressures increase.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.