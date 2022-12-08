Illawarra Mercury
Fairy Meadow migrant huts to make way for Dragons facility

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
December 8 2022 - 5:56pm
The old migrant hostel huts at the Innovation Campus that may be moved. Picture by Adam McLean

Heritage-listed huts at UOW's Innovation Campus once used for a migrant hostel will have to be relocated to make way for the Dragons High Performance Centre.

