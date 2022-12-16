'Retraumatising': How COVID delays in court are affecting victims and defendants

Victims and defendants in domestic violence cases are waiting three months longer to see their matters resolved in Local Court as a result of COVID-related disruptions, adding to the anxiety and stress of the process.
New data from the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research shows it took 279 days - over nine months - from the day of arrest to finalise a contested matter in the Local Court in 2021-22.
This was almost three months longer than it did pre-pandemic, in 2018-19.
Delays are especially felt in cases involving domestic violence, which make up a third of matters contested in the court.
It took 111 days longer to finalise such a matter in the Local Court last financial year than it did three years prior.
BOCSAR also revealed that the Local Court finalised 29 per cent fewer matters last year than 2018-19, increasing the number of matters waiting for a hearing.
Michelle Glasgow, general manager of Women Illawarra, which provided a domestic violence court advocacy service, said delays in the court process had a significant psychological impact on victims.
"It makes it really difficult for them to emotionally and psychologically cope," Ms Glasgow said, adding it was "retraumatising" to have hearings delayed.
She said it left victims feeling that the judicial system did not support them.
Exacerbating this, Ms Glasgow said, was limited accessibility to counselling services - in the Illawarra, the wait time for an appointment for victims of domestic violence was about nine months.
Defence lawyer Matt Ward from law firm Morrisons said delays had impacts on all parts of the criminal justice system and those involved in it.
"Firstly, as you can imagine, delay of any type does not assist either party in court proceedings - the anxiety and stress continues for both those accused of crimes and those that allege a crime has been committed," Mr Ward said.
For those refused bail, he said, it also meant more time in custody before their matters were finalised.
Mr Ward said this was on top of the impacts COVID-19 had had on inmates with lockdowns, restricted access to programs and services, and general conditions.
COVID was still having an impact on the courts, he said, but things were moving back to normal and a "very hard-working system" in the Illawarra meant delays were not as bad as other parts of the state.
People with COVID, experiencing symptoms or awaiting a test result are still not able to attend court.
