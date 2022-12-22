Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Displaced Ukrainian family in Warrawong prepare for first Christmas in the sun as conflict continues

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated December 22 2022 - 7:47pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kondratenko family Mark, Illia, Oleksii, Nataliia, Liza, Varvara, outside Woolworths Shell Cove with their donated Christmas hamper. Picture by Robert Peet.

While the Kondratenko family are used to a Christmas blanketed in snow, they'll celebrate this festive season in the sun nearly 15,000km away from home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.