While the Kondratenko family are used to a Christmas blanketed in snow, they'll celebrate this festive season in the sun nearly 15,000km away from home.
After fleeing the war-torn Ukrainian city of Kyiv in February, the family of six made the momentous move to the Illawarra in search of safety for their children.
They're among thousands of Ukrainian refugees who will spend Christmas in Australia this year while their home country is under siege from Russian forces.
While parents Oleksii and Nataliia Kondratenko hope to share some joy with their children this Christmas (and a visit from Svyatyy Mykolay, Santa's Ukrainian alias), their minds are never too far from their family who remain back home in Kyiv, where the bombing has come so close to Mrs Kondratenko mother's house that it's shattered her windows.
"My mum sleeps in the corridor now, between the big walls, away from the windows in case they shatter [again]," Mrs Kondratenko said, with help from a translator.
While they'll still be checking the news every day, the family hope to find some normality this Christmas, planning a big meal and a trip up to Sydney for the iconic New Year's Eve fireworks.
They will even celebrate the holiday twice this year - in Ukraine, Christmas day falls on January 7, according to the Julian Calendar, and on Christmas Eve, many Ukrainians share a feast of 12 dishes with their families, they said.
"Normally we would go to see Christmas lights - there's a big Christmas tree in Sophia Square in Kyiv," Mr Kondratenko said.
While they have settled into their rental home in Warrawong, the family is busy learning English, and they said they're grateful for the community who have gathered around them for support.
"You have wonderful people [in Australia] - friendly people," Mrs Kondratenko said.
From generously donated Christmas hampers by Woolworths Shell Cove to ensure their cupboards are stocked for a festive feast, to free car repairs from a Dapto mechanic, the Illawarra community have rallied behind the family.
The family said staff from Woolworths Shell Cove have been one of their biggest supporters since moving to the area.
Victoria Bogovac of Shell Cove's Mini Me Sweets & Gifts also made it her mission to ensure the three Ukrainian refugee families who have settled around Wollongong have all the treats they need for an Aussie Christmas, gifting each a box of Christmas cupcakes.
While learning English, Mrs Kondratenko is also continuing her work as an artist, too, creating oil paintings commissioned by people from countries around the world, as well as paintings from her own life, including a stunning snapshot of the view from the family's Warrawong home.
"My whole life I've been an artist, from when I was a child," she said.
As the family spend their first Christmas in Australia, they hope to be able to go back to their home in Ukraine one day soon.
