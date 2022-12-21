An eleventh-hour plea to Shellharbour City Council has ensured thousands of families won't go without this Christmas.
The True Hearts Community Inc is run out of Warilla Senior Citizens Centre collecting and distributing food hampers to those in need but were told recently they had to vacate the premises by December 31.
Member for Whitlam Stephen Jones saw there wouldn't be just empty mouths at Christmas but every week of the year.
Charity founder Leanne Gordon was thrilled the council back-flipped on their decision and on Tuesday extended their tenancy into the new year after a letter from Stephen's office.
I'm a survivor of domestic violence, just knowing that other people you can help not just with food but ... we also talk.- Leanne Gordon, True Hearts
"We are committed to working with them to ensure they can continue to provide their services to those in need," said Mike Archer, CEO for Shellharbour council.
"True Hearts will remain operating from the Warilla Senior Citizens Centre until such time that a formal agreement is reached. We anticipate this will occur in early 2023."
The organisation (formerly called The Movement Wollongong) was born eight years ago from Leanne's front yard, the then-foster mum was buying produce in bulk and wanted to pass on what they didn't need.
"We now have over 9000 people on our books," she said. "This is my life"
It could be families or the elderly who are in need, or even teenagers living in refuges.
"I've been in that situation myself, a long time ago," Leanne said.
"I'm a survivor of domestic violence, just knowing that other people you can help not just with food but ... we also talk."
Leanne and the group distribute hampers three days a week, but it would be more if they had more hands on deck.
People in need don't need to have a concession card, they just need to register with the organisation.
