Just days out from both Christmas and her birthday, Duangduan Crago has lost her Woonona restaurant.
Royal Thai, a popular eatery Mrs Crago and husband Gary owned for 11 years, was destroyed by fire on Wednesday morning, along with neighbouring cafe The Grumpy Chef on the Princes Highway.
Their daughter notified them of the fire about 6.30am, after she received a message from a friend that the restaurant was alight.
Speaking to the Mercury at the scene, Mrs Crago said it felt like she was dreaming.
"[I'm] still shocked," she said.
"It hasn't sunk in," Mr Crago added.
The Cragos' daughter said the family was "very grateful for the close-knit community", who had been so supportive of them since news of the fire.
No one was injured in the incident, although it is understood two firefighters had a close call when the building's awning collapsed onto the street.
The Amcal Plus pharmacy next to The Grumpy Chef was closed yesterday as a result of the fire.
Co-owner Craig Arthur said there was smoke damage and some damage to the ceiling, but the extent of it - and how badly the structure of the building was affected - was not yet known.
"Our goal is to open as quickly and safely as we can," Mr Arthur said.
The challenge, especially at this time of year, he said, would be finding tradespeople available to do any necessary work.
Mr Arthur said the business was working with other healthcare providers to ensure customers had access to medications, including the Priceline pharmacy across the road, to whom they had transferred any scripts on file.
He said he was grateful no one was injured, and thankful for the efforts of firefighters and other emergency services.
More than 50 firefighters and 14 trucks went to fight the blaze after calls came in just after 6am.
The fire occurred in the middle of a row of shops and firefighters fought the blaze from both the front and rear in a bid to stop it spreading.
It took two and a half hours to bring it under control.
The cause is being determined, but it is not being treated as suspicious.
One of the first witnesses to come across the fire was Joel Farmer, who had just finished up an overnight shift at 6am when he saw smoke.
He went to investigate and saw a "big plume" issuing from the building's roof, so called triple-0.
Mr Farmer said he could not see flames but both the cafe and restaurant were filled with smoke.
He knocked on the doors to see if anyone was inside, but received no response.
Mr Farmer said firefighters arrived on scene within three minutes of him calling emergency services.
The Princes Highway remained closed between Russell and Campbell streets for several hours.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
