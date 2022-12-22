Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Man charged with stabbing murder of teenager in Bomaderry

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated December 23 2022 - 7:26am, first published December 22 2022 - 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.

Police have charged a man with the stabbing murder of an 18-year-old in Bomaderry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.