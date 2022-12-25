His Boy Elroy beats Christmas isolation with burgers and banter

His Boy Elroy owner Lachlan Stevens served up burgers with a side of festive generosity on Christmas Day, opening up the iconic Wollongong bar to those who might be facing the festive season alone.
The burger bar united with their men's mental health charity The Barstool Brothers to offer free burgers and a chat to anyone seeking a "family moment of their own", Mr Stevens said.
"We've just invited anyone who feels isolated or alone and given them the opportunity to connect with each other," he said.
The flood of pictures on social media featuring families on Christmas can make the day even more challenging for some, he said, and there should be no shame or stigma around reaching out for support.
The idea aligns perfectly with His Boy Elroy's charity venture The Barstool Brothers - a mens social group that started at the Wollongong bar and now has 1400 members - in supporting men's mental health.
For Barstool Brothers member Colin Field, who is puppy-sitting in Wollongong while his family is up in Sydney, a chance to share a burger and a chat with mates on Christmas day was a big win.
"I have a captive audience for all my dad jokes," he said.
Mr Field said the Barstool Brothers group had been a great way to forge friendships after losing his social network.
Barstool Brothers general manager Daniel Chin said the festive initiative aimed to "let every guy out there know that they're not alone".
"Isolation is a huge cause of poor mental health, especially during the Christmas period," he said.
Mr Stevens said while the Christmas event had been met with a great response, isolation can take a toll on people at any time of year.
"This is just one day of the year - there's 364 other days where people can connect with each other," he said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.