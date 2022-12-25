Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

His Boy Elroy beats Christmas isolation with burgers and banter

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated December 25 2022 - 5:05pm, first published 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Chin, Selena Stevens and Lachlan Stevens behind the bar at His Boy Elroy. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

His Boy Elroy owner Lachlan Stevens served up burgers with a side of festive generosity on Christmas Day, opening up the iconic Wollongong bar to those who might be facing the festive season alone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.