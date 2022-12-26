Two dead in light plane crash near Appin

Two people have died in a light plane crash near Appin, which is believed to have sparked a bushfire in the area.
Following an extensive search, emergency services located the wreckage of a light plane and the bodies of two people who are yet to be identified.
Emergency services responded around 3pm to reports of the bushfire at Appin Road that forced road closures in the area.
Fire and Rescue NSW, Rural Fire Service, police and ambulance were all on the scene north of Wollongong, a spokesperson from the RFS said.
Six Rural Fire Service trucks and two Fire and Rescue trucks worked to contain the bushfire with the assistance of an aircraft, they said.
They confirmed the fire did not threaten any property.
Appin Road at the M1 overpass was closed for a number of hours, however, traffic conditions returned to normal just after 6pm.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
