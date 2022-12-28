Illawarra Mercury
Christmas beetles spotted in Illawarra but few and far between

Updated December 28 2022 - 5:03pm, first published 3:30pm
This specimen was spotted on Tuesday night in Austinmer, joining a trickle of sightings.

Reports of the occasional Christmas beetle sighting have been trickling in over the past few weeks, after several years in which we have noticed the sharp decline in what was once a Christmas tradition.

