5 fun, magical bushwalks in and around the Illawarra

Looking for some kid-friendly adventures to try these school holidays? We've got you covered.
These fun tracks in the Illawarra, Wollondilly and Shoalhaven feature a suspension bridge, swimming holes and a ship wreck.
This short, picturesque walk leads you through bushland to a pristine waterhole with sandstone features and a small stone island. Minerva Pool is a sacred women's place for the Dharawal people, and the Tharawal Local Aboriginal Land Council asks that only women and children enter the waters. Details
Take an easy and pleasant 2.5km walk to Whale Point, where the SS Merimbula ran aground in 1928 and the wreck still remains. Longer walks within Abrahams Bosom Reserve include Lobster Bay, Mermaids Inlet and Coomies. Details.
This stunning walk loops around the Shoalhaven River, through its gorges, forests and grassy shores. A suspension bridge provides a fun crossing of the river, and also gives access to Depot Farm Reserve and its picnic area. The complete track provides a leisurely return walk of about 5.5km. Details.
There is something very bohemian about this little hidden gem tucked away between Jamberoo and Robertson. See for yourself as you explore Nellies Glen and the Blue Pool, or head to nearby Missingham lookout track, Warris Chair lookout track or Carrington Falls picnic area. Details.
A varied and interesting walk that takes in meandering rainforest tracks, tall woodlands, open trails and a poignant journey back in time through Wollongong's mining history. The path may be a little rough, muddy and steep in places so ensure you wear appropriate footwear. Details.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.