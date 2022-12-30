All you need to know about Kiama's NYE Sky Show

Kiama Council's New Year's Eve Sky Show is set to attract thousands.



The weather forecast is for light rain easing in the afternoon.



Council staff will monitor the weather.

What time are the fireworks?



There is one fireworks show at 9pm for 15 minutes, wind and weather permitting. There are no midnight fireworks.



Please ensure your pets at home are kept safe within this time frame.



Are there laser shows this year?



No.



Will there be food to buy?



In addition to the local businesses, there will be an 'Eat Street' set up on Terralong Street and two food trucks on Shoalhaven Street. The list of food vendors are:



Shoalhaven Street:



Monkey Express (The Hungry Monkey)



Mr Whippy



Eat Street - Terralong Street:



2 Smoking Barrels



Amigos



Aussie Sisters Catering - French Crepes



Corn Kingdom



Crazy Potato



Crescent Star Food



Glow Fairy Floss



Hi Tea



Mini Donuts 4 U



Miss Arda



Ola Chola



Pantastic Turkish Pastry / Gozleme



Saltwater Kiama



Sydney Ice Cream

Are there road closures this year?



Yes, details below:



From 2pm-10.30pm - Terralong Street between Railway Parade and Manning Street



From 4pm-10.30pm - Terralong Street between Collins Street and Railway Parade From 4pm-10.30pm - Shoalhaven Street between Minnamurra and Terralong Streets



From 8pm-9.30pm - Stobo Road for the purpose of the fireworks exclusion zone There will be no parking on the streets being closed (excluding Stobo Road) from 12pm midday.



What time are the roads re-opening?



10.30pm, after the Food Trucks have packed up and left.



Where can I park?



Public transport is highly recommended to avoid congestion, however the below list / map are some options for nearby parking: - Kiama Leisure Centre - Kiama Showground - Surf Beach - Eddy St - Bong Bong St - Akuna St - Railway Pde



Where can we go after the 9pm fireworks?



Here are some of the venues that are open after 9.15pm:



Kiama Inn Hotel - open till 12am



Yves Kiama - open till 10pm



The Grand Hotel - open till 1am or prior if quiet



Fillmores - open till 10pm



Kiama Leagues Club - open till 12am



Kiama Golf Club - open till 11pm



Miss Arda - open till 11pm



Will there be alcohol served at the event?



No, there will not be alcohol served at the event. There are restaurants that will be open that have liquor licences for those dining in.



Are there activities/music on in Hindmarsh Park again this year?



There will be a performance at 8pm - 8.45pm - Flamboyant Flamenco & a fire twirler, with the main event precinct occurring around the harbour.



Is there more information regarding the carnival?



The Kiama Family Carnival will be available from 3pm to 11pm on New Year's Eve at Old School Flat, Kiama.



Entry to the carnival, and the event precinct, is free however rides do attract a charge.



Is the Kiama Family Carnival part of the event?



The carnival operates separate to the Council run New Year's Eve Event. The carnival will run each afternoon from 3pm between December 29 and January 7.



Are there hashtags for the event?



Yes, use our hashtags in your social media posts! They are: #Kiama #KIAMANYE tag @kiamansw in images



What do I bring?



We recommend bringing a hat, sun cream, a jacket / hoodie, a picnic blanket and a BYO water bottle



What if it rains?



The event will still go ahead if there is a light drizzle. Weather conditions will be monitored throughout the event. In the occurrence of severe weather, the event will be cancelled. Stay up to date in the lead up to the event by listening to WAVE 96.5 FM.



GETTING TO KIAMA HARBOUR



Are there Park & Ride options?



There are additional trains (or rail buses) organised by Transport NSW for the event. We encourage attendees to park at train stations such as Gerringong and Minnamurra and Oak Flats and catch the train into Kiama and walk to the event.



Train & bus information: Please refer to Transport NSW Trip Planner for the most up to date information The most efficient way to arrive at the Kiama New Year's Eve Sky Show is via Public Transport. Parking is available at Albion Park Rail, Oak Flats, Minnamurra and Gerringong Train Stations. The departure times are as follows:



Northbound to Kiama:



Departing Bomaderry via Berry & Gerringong



2.29pm Bomaderry to Kiama arrival 2.56pm



4.33pm Bomaderry to Kiama arrival 5.01pm



6.28pm Bomaderry to Kiama arrival 6.56pm



Southbound to Kiama:



Departing Albion Park via Oak Flats, Shellharbour, Minnamurra, Bombo



3.27pm Albion Park to Kiama arrival 3.47pm



4.32pm Albion Park to Kiama arrival 4.52pm



5.27pm Albion Park to Kiama arrival 5.47pm



6.32pm Albion Park to Kiama arrival 6.52pm



7.27pm Albion Park to Kiama arrival 7.51pm



8.32pm Albion Park to Kiama arrival 8.52pm



DEPARTING KIAMA



Northbound: At 9.30pm buses (replacing trains) will depart Kiama Train Station 10.33pm Kiama to Wollongong 11.12pm Kiama to Wollongong



Southbound: Stopping at the following train stations: 9.30pm Kiama to Bomaderry, via Gerringong & Berry One additional service will depart Kiama 11.10pm stopping all stations to Bomaderry (Nowra)



Information provided by Kiama Council.