All you need to know about Kiama's NYE Sky Show

Kiama Council's New Year's Eve Sky Show is set to attract thousands.
The weather forecast is for light rain easing in the afternoon.
Council staff will monitor the weather.
There is one fireworks show at 9pm for 15 minutes, wind and weather permitting. There are no midnight fireworks.
Please ensure your pets at home are kept safe within this time frame.
In addition to the local businesses, there will be an 'Eat Street' set up on Terralong Street and two food trucks on Shoalhaven Street. The list of food vendors are:
Shoalhaven Street:
Eat Street - Terralong Street:
Yes, details below:
From 2pm-10.30pm - Terralong Street between Railway Parade and Manning Street
From 4pm-10.30pm - Terralong Street between Collins Street and Railway Parade From 4pm-10.30pm - Shoalhaven Street between Minnamurra and Terralong Streets
From 8pm-9.30pm - Stobo Road for the purpose of the fireworks exclusion zone There will be no parking on the streets being closed (excluding Stobo Road) from 12pm midday.
10.30pm, after the Food Trucks have packed up and left.
Where can I park?
Public transport is highly recommended to avoid congestion, however the below list / map are some options for nearby parking: - Kiama Leisure Centre - Kiama Showground - Surf Beach - Eddy St - Bong Bong St - Akuna St - Railway Pde
Here are some of the venues that are open after 9.15pm:
No, there will not be alcohol served at the event. There are restaurants that will be open that have liquor licences for those dining in.
There will be a performance at 8pm - 8.45pm - Flamboyant Flamenco & a fire twirler, with the main event precinct occurring around the harbour.
The Kiama Family Carnival will be available from 3pm to 11pm on New Year's Eve at Old School Flat, Kiama.
Entry to the carnival, and the event precinct, is free however rides do attract a charge.
The carnival operates separate to the Council run New Year's Eve Event. The carnival will run each afternoon from 3pm between December 29 and January 7.
Yes, use our hashtags in your social media posts! They are: #Kiama #KIAMANYE tag @kiamansw in images
We recommend bringing a hat, sun cream, a jacket / hoodie, a picnic blanket and a BYO water bottle
The event will still go ahead if there is a light drizzle. Weather conditions will be monitored throughout the event. In the occurrence of severe weather, the event will be cancelled. Stay up to date in the lead up to the event by listening to WAVE 96.5 FM.
Are there Park & Ride options?
There are additional trains (or rail buses) organised by Transport NSW for the event. We encourage attendees to park at train stations such as Gerringong and Minnamurra and Oak Flats and catch the train into Kiama and walk to the event.
Train & bus information: Please refer to Transport NSW Trip Planner for the most up to date information The most efficient way to arrive at the Kiama New Year's Eve Sky Show is via Public Transport. Parking is available at Albion Park Rail, Oak Flats, Minnamurra and Gerringong Train Stations. The departure times are as follows:
Northbound to Kiama:
Departing Bomaderry via Berry & Gerringong
2.29pm Bomaderry to Kiama arrival 2.56pm
4.33pm Bomaderry to Kiama arrival 5.01pm
6.28pm Bomaderry to Kiama arrival 6.56pm
Southbound to Kiama:
Departing Albion Park via Oak Flats, Shellharbour, Minnamurra, Bombo
3.27pm Albion Park to Kiama arrival 3.47pm
4.32pm Albion Park to Kiama arrival 4.52pm
5.27pm Albion Park to Kiama arrival 5.47pm
6.32pm Albion Park to Kiama arrival 6.52pm
7.27pm Albion Park to Kiama arrival 7.51pm
8.32pm Albion Park to Kiama arrival 8.52pm
DEPARTING KIAMA
Northbound: At 9.30pm buses (replacing trains) will depart Kiama Train Station 10.33pm Kiama to Wollongong 11.12pm Kiama to Wollongong
Southbound: Stopping at the following train stations: 9.30pm Kiama to Bomaderry, via Gerringong & Berry One additional service will depart Kiama 11.10pm stopping all stations to Bomaderry (Nowra)
