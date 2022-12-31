Illawarra Mercury
Target Warrwong to close its doors for good on January 14

By Tareyn Varley
Updated December 31 2022 - 4:52pm, first published 3:09pm
Target opened in then Westfield Warrawong at the end of 2012, filling the hole left by Kmart.

One of the Illawarra's three Target stores will close its doors for good in two weeks.

