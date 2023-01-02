The old adage is there is no 'I' in team.
And following the Hawks' struggles this season, coach Jacob Jackomas has stressed this to his players as they look to finish the season on a high.
However, there have been matches where players have stood out above the rest, but all too often, it is just the sole player keeping the Hawks in games where if the whole team stood up, they would be turning some losses into wins.
The Hawks aren't playing in the under sixes where one player can run through a team and score multiple points. They are playing professionally. And in every top league globally, it is not enough for one of two players at a maximum to stand up every game.
This is the conundrum facing Jackomas and the Hawks.
Club co-captain Sam Froling has been particularly impressive of late. At just 22, this year may well and truly be the making of the youngster.
So far, he has stood up for his side - albeit for usually a lost cause - but he has also been exposed - particularly against sides who pile on the intensity.
But that is to be expected of a young player who is still yet to fully learn his trade.
"It's been a massive learning experience for me this year stepping up and becoming the guy," Froling told the Mercury.
"I've had my ups-and-downs big time and recently I've hit a bit of form and become consistent. So hopefully I can keep that rolling and bring the group with me."
Jackomas knows this all too well.
"If we want to move anywhere as a ball club, those guys [co-captains Tyler Harvey and Froling] do need to keep performing but now were asking them to perform in different ways," he said.
"It looked like a lot of good individual things in this [following the game against Perth] but we didn't get it together. So it is positive they have got a good output but we need to get it together [as a team] to win basketball games," Jackomas said.
If the Hawks are to finish the season off with a bang, they must get it together as a team and put faith in their coach to get results.
Despite a lot of difficulties - injuries and illnesses - the Hawks are down the bottom of the ladder for a reason.
